Tiny Habits have announced their debut album, ‘All For Something’

Tiny Habits have released their new single and video ‘Wishes’, alongside announcing their debut album, ‘All For Something,’ scheduled for release on May 24th via Mom+Pop.

Formed at the Berklee College of Music in 2022, the trio quickly gained attention with their harmony-driven covers and original songs on TikTok. Following the release of their first EP ‘Tiny Things’ in April 2023, they’ve already opened for the likes of Gracie Abrams and Noah Kahan, and gained fans in Kacey Musgraves, Phoebe Bridgers and Elton John.

Their latest single ‘Wishes’ delves into themes such as family dynamics, body image, and anxiety. Each member of the band contributed a verse to the song, sharing personal experiences and emotions.

Cinya Khan reflected, “I came to the realisation that my experience, while unique to me, was one shared by so many others.” Maya Rae described the writing process as “cathartic and honestly, just so healing.” Judah Mayowa found that creating the song was a crucial turning point, saying, “This song was something my physical and spiritual being needed. It became such a crucial turning point in my songwriting. I only want to share honest art and never shy away from vulnerability.”

‘All For Something’ includes twelve tracks that explore sensitivity, insecurity, nostalgia, love, and friendship, produced by Tony Berg and Will Maclellan (Boygenius, Phoebe Bridgers.

Following their first-ever headlining North American tour, Tiny Habits will tour the UK, including a performance at Koko in London on May 30th.

The dates read:

MAY

22 The Wardrobe, LEEDS

23 Gorilla, MANCHESTER

24 Opium Rooms, DUBLIN

26 St. Luke’s, GLASGOW

28 Institute 2, BIRMINGHAM

29 Thekla, BRISTOL

30 Koko, LONDON