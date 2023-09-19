underscores has booked a new winter headline tour

The dates include a night at London's Heaven.
Photo Credit: Max Durante

underscores has announced a new tour of the UK and Europe.

The dates are in support of forthcoming album ‘Wallsocket’. The full-length will be released on 22nd September via Mom+Pop and has already been teased with ‘Locals (Girls like us)’, which features Gabby Start, as well as ‘Cops and robbers’, ‘You don’t even know who I am’ and ‘Old money bitch’.

The tour will visit:

NOVEMBER
30 London, Heaven

DECEMBER
1 Manchester, The Deaf Institute
2 Glasgow, Slay
4 Bristol, The Exchange
5 Brussels, BE Botanique
6 Utrecht, NL EKKO
8 Berlin, DE Lark
9 Warsaw, PL Voodoo
10 Prague, CZ Bike Jesus
12 Paris, FR Le Point Epémérè

