underscores has booked a new winter headline tour

underscores has announced a new tour of the UK and Europe.

The dates are in support of forthcoming album ‘Wallsocket’. The full-length will be released on 22nd September via Mom+Pop and has already been teased with ‘Locals (Girls like us)’, which features Gabby Start, as well as ‘Cops and robbers’, ‘You don’t even know who I am’ and ‘Old money bitch’.

The tour will visit:

NOVEMBER

30 London, Heaven

DECEMBER

1 Manchester, The Deaf Institute

2 Glasgow, Slay

4 Bristol, The Exchange

5 Brussels, BE Botanique

6 Utrecht, NL EKKO

8 Berlin, DE Lark

9 Warsaw, PL Voodoo

10 Prague, CZ Bike Jesus

12 Paris, FR Le Point Epémérè