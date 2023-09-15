Zara Larsson has teamed up with David Guetta for her latest single, ‘On My Love’.

The track follows her previous hit ‘Can’t Tame Her’ and comes amid a busy summer of touring and news of her acting debut in Netflix’s 2024 film, ‘A Part of You’.

The song marks a reunion for Larsson and Guetta, who first collaborated on the 2016 UEFA EURO official single ‘This One’s For You’. Described as an Ibiza-ready anthem tinged with Swedish melancholy, ‘On My Love’ is accompanied by a video featuring Zara and her sister, Hanna. Speaking about the track, Larsson says, “On My Love’ is about the relationships you have in your life that mean so much to you that you would put everything on them. Whether that’s a platonic relationship, something with a family member, a lover, a friendship or whatever it is – we all need someone that just brings you pure joy, because that’s what life is all about.”

You can check out ‘On My Love’ now.