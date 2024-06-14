Alfie Templeman – Radiosoul

Label: Chess Club Records / AWAL Recordings

Released: 7th June 2024

In the years since his breakthrough as a teenage bedroom pop prodigy, Alfie Templeman has undergone a profound artistic transformation. His sophomore album ‘Radiosoul’ marks not just an evolution, but a full-fledged metamorphosis – a dazzling chrysalis from which the 21-year-old emerges angelic, yet grittier; vibrant, but with previously unseen depths too.

From the kaleidoscopic opening bars, it’s clear we’re being ushered into an auditory realm far richer and more complex than Templeman’s lockdown-born debut ‘Mellow Moon’. Produced alongside all star collaborators like Nile Rodgers and Dan Carey, ‘Radiosoul’ basks in a smorgasbord of live instrumentation and eclectic influences. Shimmering psychedelia collides with propulsive funk and soul grooves; infectious indie-pop hooks intermingle with candid R&B vulnerability.

Yet even amidst the sonic opulence, a very human heartbeat courses through it all. Templeman’s distinct emotional transparency remains the album’s guiding light – his eternally youthful vocals now imbued with a yearning, hard-won maturity. On the slyly funny ‘Beckham,’ he opens a wistful window into the tribulations of young London adulthood, cheekily rattling off a long list of neighbourhoods that evaded his rental budget. On the lush ‘Hello Lonely,’ meanwhile, that wry humour dissolves into a funk fuelled self-reflection as Templeman reckons with isolation and anxiety in the quiet moments in a world that so often forces him to project outwards.

Such moments of candid fragility are ultimately what elevate ‘Radiosoul’ from a mere genre kaleidoscope to a profoundly compelling statement of personhood. Even at its most effervescent, the album never shies away from darkness – Templeman fearlessly diving into the depths of his inner psyche. Yet in that very vulnerability lies an indomitable spirit, an effusive joy for life and music that blazes through the melancholy like a sunbeam filtering through the rain.

Bolstered by the album’s rich sonic tapestry, that resolute hopefulness takes centerstage. From the grooves of ‘Just A Dance’ to the giddy, woozy lilt of ‘Radiosoul’ and stomping, Mika-esque explosion of ‘Eyes Wide Shut,’ Templeman achieves a rare alchemy – merging youthful wide-eyed wonder with a compelling sophistication. It’s the sound of indie-pop’s anointed prodigy shedding his past inscrutability, embracing the full scope of his powers and presenting his truest, unvarnished self to the world.

In that sense, ‘Radiosoul’ marks something deeper than just artistic growth – it’s a self-actualisation, Templeman announcing his true vision loud and proud. While traces of anxious adolescence still linger, the overall effect is one of uninhibited creation fuelled by hard-won perspective. In many ways, ‘Radiosoul’ feels like the debut album Alfie Templeman always wanted to make.

For anyone still viewing Templeman through the lens of wunderkind naiveté, it’s an album that obliterates such reductive narratives with a cavalcade of candour and artistic daring. Make no mistake – this isn’t the fresh-faced teenager of yore. By leaning brazenly into creative spontaneity, Templeman reintroduces himself as exactly who he’s meant to be – an artist of remarkable emotional intelligence, endless technicolour fun and limitless possibilities.

With ‘Radiosoul,’ Alfie Templeman transcends teenage angst to embrace the bittersweet dynamism of adulthood. It’s an artistic rebirth, capturing a young soul in the throes of perpetual becoming – endlessly shape-shifting yet remaining quintessentially, irrepressibly himself.