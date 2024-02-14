Chelsea Wolfe – She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She

Label: Loma Vista

Released: 9th February 2024

Plunge into the chilling allure of Chelsea Wolfe. Angelic, soft lyricism met with thundering, continually unravelling noise – she’s not here to play. The artist’s new album ‘She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She’ is aptly named; it’s trippy, unpredictable and entrancing. Wolfe manipulates form, structure and tradition, creating something otherworldly and utterly unique to her.

From the venomous opening track, it’s a body of work not to be reckoned with. Amassing momentum and force or dragging you down to a snail’s pace – Wolfe skillfully masters it all. ‘Whispers in the Eco Chamber’ reverberates around the listener’s skull, bouncing from ear to ear. ‘Tunnel Lights’ ebbs and flows delicately, with floods of sound that beautifully play between restraint and total inhibition. Each track seamlessly blends into the next as the music takes on an existence of its own as a living, breathing organism. ‘Eyes Like Nightshade’ is an absolute thrill – tinkering, shimmering sequences paired with swelling drums and synths create a panoramic wall of sound.

Bewitching and magnetic, Wolfe crafts a sound like no other. The power, punk-ishness and intensity that gives form to her music has been painstakingly crafted, evolving through her more than a decade-long career. This album feels like she has finally arrived at her destination, creating not just a force of music but a force of nature.