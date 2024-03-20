Fletcher – In Search Of The Antidote

Label: EMI / Capitol Records

Released: 22nd March 2024

There has never been any doubt that Fletcher has the chops to make waves with her alt-pop – her debut, ‘Girl of My Dreams’, had powerhouse vocals and infectious pop beats in droves. And yet, with its follow-up, ‘In Search Of The Antidote’, she blows what came before out of the water. It’s a mammoth – a confessional, earnest journey towards finding love in every aspect of her life, Fletcher delivers her truths and lessons with some of her most electric tracks yet.

‘Maybe I Am’ and ‘Doing Better’ are an anecdotal, honest double act that kick the album into gear with a formidable intensity – acceptance and brutal truths head the tracks up, transformed by pounding riffs into an incendiary statement. ‘Doing Better’ in particular, is a standout track, a rockstar outing by Fletcher as she dives into the complexities of moving on and spiralling at the same time.

‘2 Things’ begins inconspicuously, a simple piano sequence that quickly becomes one of the album’s most addictive moments – an insatiable beat that brings new meaning to the crying in the club banger. ‘Eras Of Us’ sees Fletcher thrive in her lower tone, her vivid storytelling unfolding over a drum-heavy anthem that relishes in its pain and not holding back.

Slowly, the raw pain of the album seems to lessen – the sheer quality of these tracks, however, never wanes. In unwaveringly speaking her truth, Fletcher seems to find the freedom to work her way back to herself, uncovering love in different places and landing on some closure. It’s a high voltage, stirring journey from start to finish, the guitar lines as explosive as the weight of those feelings. A completely exhilarating exercise in accepting your flaws, taking no shit and finding new ways of fulfilment, ‘In Search Of The Antidote’ sees Fletcher taking on a new power, one that can only expand from here on out.