Heavy Lungs – All Gas No Brakes

Label: Alcopop! Records

Released: 29th September 2023

With the grungy, downer energy of Nirvana paired with the brash use of synths and noisy riffage, Heavy Lungs’ debut album ‘All Gas No Brakes’ is loud, aggressive and bleak, laced with a tinge of humour and crafted with immense talent and precision.

Through ‘It’s Been’ and ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors’ it’s unrelenting, but everything has a sense of buoyancy and texture. The properly banging single ‘All Gas No Brakes’ exemplifies this ability, toying with rough and smooth, as vocals snarl, “You bark I bite, big cheese on-site”, paired with piercing, distorted bass.

The album explores topics of mental health and anxiety in a trippy, kind-of-creepy way; ‘Dancing Man’ is wonderfully horrifying, a snappy two-minute track that feels like a fever dream. The slower, more sombre ‘Angle Grinder’ opens up recurring feelings of identity crisis and depression in a whirring, dismal tone.

Despite tackling heavy themes, this is a pure joy. Every moment within the album is alive, fun and infectious, demanding to be experienced.