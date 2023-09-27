Jorja Smith – Falling Or Flying

Label: EMI / Capitol Records UK

Released: 29th September 2023

Jorja Smith’s second album ‘Falling or Flying’ is the sound of an artist finding freedom in expression and being unafraid to fail. Embracing imperfections and revelling in the highest highs, it’s a striking and dynamic comeback from a supremely talented artist thriving in a new era.

It would be very easy for an artist as gifted as Jorja to coast along on some nice songs that highlight her captivating voice, but instead, she’s made a record that both challenges and enthrals in equal measure. Combining lively club stormers and lush R&B along with a dash of genuine indie rock rowdiness, it’s a compelling mix.

Direct and incendiary on the rumbling epic of ‘Try Me’, it sets the tone for an album dealing in big themes and big sounds. ‘Feelings’ featuring J Hus is a moving and personal highlight, while towards the end of the album, Jorja really takes things to another level on the stirring cinematic grandeur of ‘Backwards’ and the inspirational soul searching of closer ‘What If My Heart Beats Faster’.

A triumph.