Porij – Teething

Label: Parlophone

Released: 26th April 2024

Three years and two new band members since their breakout hit ‘Nobody Scared’, alt-dance quartet Porij are in the ascendancy with their debut album, ‘Teething’.

A truly transcendent debut, ‘Teething’ twists and turns, emphasising the band’s exceptional musicianship and desire for invention. Creating intensity through imperfection, the parts of the album where the band unleash a menacing, snarling grin, most clearly in ‘Marmite’, ‘You Should Know Me’, and ‘Gutter Punch’, underline a confidence that is rarely found on album one. Nods to the band’s past lives are sprinkled throughout the record, with the soft-hearted ‘Endlessly Waiting’ and dream-pop-esque ‘Ghost’ carrying that little dash of sparkle that made (and makes) Porij so exciting to follow.

Frontperson Egg’s trademark wispy, breathy vocal gives the album levity, whilst their lyrics keep the record rooted in real life, using vulnerable anecdotes (‘Stranger’), longing diary entries (‘Slow Down’), and periods of personal instability (‘Unpredictable’) to forge an album that is visceral in its honesty. The combination of the sonics and the sentiment is expertly handled, resulting in a record that can be summed up in just one word: perfect.

‘Teething’ really is a labour of love, one that took the band nine months to truly perfect. From completely changing song arrangements at the eleventh hour to throwing spoons across the studio to create new and unique sounds, Porij certainly haven’t played it safe. But the risks they’ve taken haven’t just paid off, they’ve helped to make this an exceptional debut album.

Porij haven’t just cut their teeth here; they’ve gone straight for the jugular, torn it to shreds, and now reign victorious.