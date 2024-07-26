Porter Robinson – SMILE! :D

Label: Mom + Pop

Released: 26th July 2024

Imagine a rave in a bouncy castle. Now add a dash of therapy, a sprinkle of late-night doom scrolling, and a hefty dose of nostalgic yearning. Congratulations, you’re now in the headspace of Porter Robinson’s latest opus, ‘SMILE! :D’ – a kaleidoscopic journey through the psyche of an artist grappling with fame, mental health, and the bittersweet pangs of ‘a better time’ – all while keeping the party going. It’s a musical Trojan horse, sneaking profound emotional truths past our defences in the guise of candy-coated synths and irresistible beats.

Robinson set out to make an album that was no sincerity, all fun. What he’s delivered instead is a work that proves fun and sincerity are not mutually exclusive. ‘SMILE! :D’ is an album that makes you want to dance, cry, and contemplate the nature of existence – often within the same track.

Single ‘Cheerleader’ stands out with its bouncy synths and earworm melodies, but beneath its peppy exterior lies a nuanced exploration of parasocial relationships. Robinson unpacks the complexities of fame and connection with a deftness that belies the track’s sugary surface. It’s a juxtaposition of depth and accessibility that sets the tone for an album that refuses to shy away from difficult themes while still keeping its feet firmly on the dancefloor.

As we journey deeper, Robinson’s masterful blending of genres becomes increasingly apparent. ‘Russian Roulette’ seamlessly weaves together airy acoustics, explosive breaks, and an emo-fueled chorus, offering a poignant exploration of mental health and career exhaustion. Throughout, Robinson demonstrates a remarkable ability to balance opposing forces. The maximalist production, with its vibrant arrangements and high-energy tempos, is tempered by moments of quiet introspection.

It’s this tension – between joy and melancholy, between the past and the future – that gives ‘SMILE! : D’ its emotional heft. Robinson has created an album that captures the zeitgeist of a generation raised on the internet, grappling with mental health issues, and searching for authenticity in a world of carefully curated online personas. Yet, for all its weighty themes, the album never loses sight of its primary goal: to make you move, to make you feel, to make you smile.

The production is nothing short of stellar, with attention to detail evident in every track. This is electronic music that rewards close listening while still working its magic on the dancefloor. It’s a testament to Robinson’s growth as a producer that he can create such complex soundscapes without ever sacrificing accessibility.

‘Knock Yourself Out XD’ serves as the album’s manic counterpoint, indulging in playful self-awareness and peppering the lyrics with pop culture references and personal anecdotes. As an opening track, it encapsulates the album’s ability to be both deeply introspective and unabashedly fun, a balancing act that Robinson pulls off with aplomb throughout.

‘SMILE! : D’ stands as a testament to Porter Robinson’s evolution as an artist. It’s a work that defies easy categorization, blending genres and moods with the skill of a master alchemist. Each track is a piece of a larger puzzle that, when assembled, reveals a portrait of an artist – and a generation – in flux. The album serves as a unifying force for a world caught between irony and earnestness, between digital facades and raw emotion. It leaves you changed, challenged, and, yes, smiling – even if that smile comes with a side of existential dread.