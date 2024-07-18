Role Model – Kansas Anymore

Label: Polydor

Released: 19th July 2024

Homesickness, heartache, hope – they’re all cornerstones of Role Model’s second album, ‘Kansas Anymore’. Ushered in by the isolated vocals of opening track ‘Writing’s On The Wall’, it becomes immediately apparent with every cheery acoustic guitar twang that Role Model’s latest is an artful deviation from his debut, ‘Rx’. It more boldly leans into folkish roots, choosing breezy, sun-tinged melodies even when navigating the album’s subject matter feels treacherous.

It’s an album for a certain point in a road trip – a few hours in, when the anthemic bangers have taken a backseat, and everyone is lost in their own thoughts, singing along softly with arms out of the window. It’s for contemplative moments made more intense by the heat of the sun, revelations that could only come with the lightness of that time. Role Model captures that warmth completely. From the luscious harmonies of ‘Frances’ to the airy strums of ‘Look At That Woman’, it’s thought-provoking but in such a relaxed, bright way that those thoughts could never throw you off course.

There’s a lot to reckon with on ‘Kansas Anymore’ – its intrinsically self-aware, boldly recounting ways of dealing with a breakup on ‘Slut Era Interlude’, and the heartbreak is shattering to behold at times. Yet, it never feels too heavy. ‘Kansas Anymore’ feels like a means of grappling with hard times and coming out of them with a weight lifted by the stunning vocals on tracks like ‘Oh Gemini’ or by the sing-along bridge of ‘Scumbag’. It’s a more mature outing and one that sees Role Model reconnect with himself and come out stronger because of it.