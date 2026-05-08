Upset is Dork's go-to playlist for the best new heavy music, where urgent guitars and boundary-pushing bands meet moments that hit hard.

You must chase the wires back to the wall to fully comprehend the significance of Basement's fifth album. 'WIRED' is the follow-up to their one (and only) major label release, 'Beside Myself'. That backing was potentially game-changing for a band who had grown an underground following that stretched well beyond the boundaries of Ipswich. With the full weight of that machinery behind them, there was a lot of extra noise. There was a collective feeling within the band that they needed to create "hits." The idea went against everything they'd ever done; Basement write albums, and whatever songs become popular emerge over time and touring. "We just felt a lot of pressure, and I'm sure some of that was laid on from the label, either deliberately or not, but the pressure and the noise mean that you don't do what you are supposed to do," Andrew Fisher explains. It wasn't that they were explicitly being told what to do. The label's presence had a more insidious effect; a low hum of expectation that quietly distorted everything. "They hype you up so much," he says, "and then when it comes out, and it doesn't live up to the expectation that they force on you…" he begins and trails off. "I try to be as level-headed as possible. I convinced myself that I didn't care, but because I did and it didn't hit like they said it was gonna do, those voices stop blowing smoke and drift into the background." A beat. "Then they dropped us." 'Beside Myself' was not a bad album. But it was their most compromised, and the experience of making and releasing it left wounds that took years to properly examine.

They took a break. Then the pandemic came, and the break calcified into something harder to name. Each member quietly interrogated whether the band should even continue. For guitarist Alex Henery, the answer was starting to feel like no. According to Andrew, "[Alex] didn't like how things had ended up. He didn't feel connected to the band. He doesn't like loose ends, and he really just wanted, for his life, for his mental health, a clean break." Andrew wouldn't allow it. Alex tested the band's strength, and it sparked a pivotal conversation. "I always knew we'd do something, but we just needed to come at it all in our own time," he reasons. What followed over the next few years were the kinds of honest, uncomfortable conversations most bands never manage to have. As such, Basement remain the same five friends that started out in 2009. Andrew and Alex with fellow guitarist Ronan, Duncan on bass and James on drums. Andrew is adamant that won't change. "We've done so much work on our relationship as five people. That took time, conversations, vulnerability and opening up to the point that we are now," he explains. They needed to each understand their value to Basement and to one another. They'd grown up together, changed individually, but not taken a moment to reassess what that meant for them as a collective. "We were literally kids when we started," Andrew says as he reflects on how they used to talk to one another. Anger would build sometimes. Maybe they would argue, but Andrew admits that confrontation is hard for him, so instead he would harbour resentment. But now they are having the hard conversations, and it's working. "We've all been to therapy. We've all worked on ourselves, and that's really helped. I'm proud of how we talk to each other now, how we look out for each other and have the best intentions for each other," he concludes. Coming to terms with what happened on 'Beside Myself' was part of that process. For Andrew, the reckoning was specific: he had to accept that he cared about the outside noise, about what people thought and stop pretending otherwise. "I think there's a difference between pretending you don't care and accepting you care but not letting it get in the way. That meant we were able to do what we just did, which was really filter out all the noise and just write music like we did when we first started, when there was no outside noise because no one knew who we were and no one cared."

"I feel like this is a new chapter… what happens next, we'll find out" — Andrew Fisher