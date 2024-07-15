Dork’s best songs of 2024 (so far) – part 1: Chappell Roan, Fontaines DC, Sabrina Carpenter and more

As we hit the halfway mark of 2024, it’s clear that this year has been a musical whirlwind. From established superstars to rising indie darlings, the diversity and richness of the tracks released so far are nothing short of astounding. This list isn’t just a collection of popular hits but a curated selection that represents the broad spectrum of genres and emotions that 2024 has offered.

This year has been a notable one for the bold experimentation and fearless creativity displayed by artists across the globe. Whether it’s the introspective lyrics of Billie Eilish or the genre-blending sounds of Fontaines DC, each track on this list brings something unique to the table. These songs have not only topped charts but also resonated deeply with listeners, making us dance, cry, and everything in between. Each artist only gets one entry, and there’s 100 in total over five, twenty song chunks. Yes, it’ll keep you going for a while.

So, without further ado, here’s part one of our list of the best songs of 2024 (so far). There’ll be a new one every day this week. Dive in, discover new favourites, and revisit the tracks that have defined your year. From pop anthems to heartfelt ballads, there’s something here for everyone.

Chappell Roan – ‘Good Luck, Babe!’

Chappell Roan’s ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ is already a modern-day anthem, turning heartbreak into empowerment. Produced by Dan Nigro of Olivia Rodrigo fame, it dives headfirst into themes of compulsory heterosexuality and unrequited love in queer relationships. Roan’s storytelling shines as she navigates the pressure to conform while embracing her true self. The ’80s-inspired beats provide a nostalgic backdrop to her vivid vocals, creating a sound that’s both familiar and fresh. The bridge is a particular highlight, with Roan delivering a powerful “I told you so” that captures the complex cocktail of vindication and sorrow. A bold declaration of self-worth and resilience, kicking off an exciting new chapter in Roan’s musical journey to becoming the biggest pop star around.

Fontaines DC – ‘Starburster’

Fontaines DC are back with a bang, and ‘Starburster’ sees them taking their sound to exhilarating new heights. The lead single from their upcoming album ‘Romance’ is a bold leap into experimental territory, blending trip-hop beats with elegant strings and Grian Chatten’s unmistakable vocal style. The track kicks off with an ethereal string loop and piano before building up to a hefty beat. Chatten’s rapid-fire lyrics are as cryptic as ever, delivering lines with an urgency that’s hard to ignore. With ‘Starburster’, Fontaines DC are pushing boundaries and setting the stage for an album that promises to be as adventurous and ambitious as anything they’ve done before. ‘Romance’ is set to drop in August, and if this single is anything to go by, we’re in for a treat.

Billie Eilish – ‘BIRDS OF A FEATHER’

‘BIRDS OF A FEATHER’ pairs Billie Eilish’s signature dark lyricism with a surprisingly sunny production that really highlights her vocal range – especially in the chorus where she belts out high notes with a powerful intensity rarely heard in her earlier work. Her lyrics dive deep into the emotional bond she shares with her partner, reflecting on the strength required to weather the storms of a relationship. Produced as ever by her brother Finneas, ‘BIRDS OF A FEATHER’ is a testament to just how much Eilish has grown.

Waxahatchee – ‘Right Back to It’

Waxahatchee, aka Katie Crutchfield, delivers a poignant reflection on love and routine with ‘Right Back to It’. Featuring MJ Lenderman, the blend of Americana and alt-country elements creates a warm, introspective sound that perfectly complements Crutchfield’s lyrical exploration.

The song captures both the comfort and anxiety that come with long-term relationships. A banjo-embellished melody and Crutchfield’s earnest vocals create a sense of intimacy, while Lenderman’s harmonies add depth and texture. The lyrics delve into the complexities of being deeply connected to someone yet constantly bracing for potential heartbreak.

‘Right Back to It’ is a heartfelt anthem for anyone navigating the quiet turbulence of enduring love – a high bar on an emotionally rich album.

Ariana Grande – ‘yes, and?’

Ariana Grande’s ‘yes, and?’ is a sonic middle finger to her critics. Fresh from her Wicked stint, Grande’s comeback track is a dance-pop banger that wouldn’t sound out of place in Madonna’s ‘Vogue’ era.

Grande doesn’t just address the gossip – she eviscerates it. With razor-sharp lyrics, she makes it crystal clear: she couldn’t care less about public opinion. Produced by pop wizard Max Martin, ‘yes, and?’ showcases Grande’s vocal acrobatics and attitude in equal measure. It’s a perfect club anthem, encouraging listeners to embrace their true selves.

Courting – ‘We Look Good Together (Big Words)’

Courting’s ‘We Look Good Together (Big Words)’ is a love letter to young romance wrapped in jangling guitars and electronic quirks. The Liverpool lads team up with DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ for a track that’s as self-aware as it is catchy. It’s indie pop with a digital twist, capturing the giddy highs and anxious lows of new love, proving Courting as one of the most inventive and interesting bands of their generation.

Nia Archives – ‘Crowded Roomz’

Nia Archives’ ‘Crowded Roomz’ is a paradox wrapped in a banger. Blending melancholic indie rock guitars with her signature beats, it’s a track about feeling alone in a sea of faces. Inspired by her whirlwind tour experiences, Nia lays bare the isolation of fame with razor-sharp lyrics. It’s a ‘sad banger’ that’ll have you dancing with tears in your eyes, cementing Nia’s place as one of the most authentic voices in the scene.

EFÉ – ‘Truth☆Truth’

EFÉ’s ‘Truth☆Truth’ is a sonic sucker punch that marks a bold new chapter for the Dublin artist. Gone are the dreamy soundscapes of her earlier work; in their place, gritty guitars and brooding intensity reign supreme. The track builds from a slow burn to an explosive chorus, mirroring the frustration of dealing with those who refuse to face hard truths. It’s raw, it’s real, and it’s a thrilling glimpse into EFÉ’s evolving artistry.

Conan Gray – ‘Lonely Dancers’

Conan Gray’s ‘Lonely Dancers’ is a glittering, synth-soaked ode to dancing away your sorrows. Co-produced by pop wizards Max Martin, ILYA, and Oscar Holter, it’s a significant departure from Gray’s usual melancholic fare. But don’t be fooled by the upbeat tempo – beneath the ’80s-inspired beats lies a poignant exploration of shared loneliness. Gray’s vocals soar as he urges, “Dance with me so we don’t cry,” creating an anthem for the brokenhearted that’s impossible not to move to.

Lime Garden – ‘Pop Star’

Lime Garden’s ‘Pop Star’ is a wry, synth-laden look at the tug-of-war between dreams and reality. From their debut album ‘One More Thing’, it captures the ennui of day jobs and the allure of fame with lines like “I don’t wanna work my job, ’cause life is short and this is long.” With a track that’ll have you moving while contemplating your life choices, Lime Garden prove they’re more than ready for the spotlight they’re singing about.

The Last Dinner Party – ‘The Feminine Urge’

The Last Dinner Party’s ‘The Feminine Urge’ is a glam-rock fever dream with a baroque twist. A standout from debut album ‘Prelude to Ecstasy’, it’s a dizzying blend of electric guitars, mandolins, and flutes that wouldn’t sound out of place in a Victorian fever dream. Abigail Morris’s vocals drip with sensuality and defiance as she navigates the complexities of modern womanhood. It’s bold, it’s dramatic, and it’s a thrilling taste of what this band can do.

Lava La Rue – ‘Push N Shuv’

Lava La Rue’s ‘Push N Shuv’ is a time-warp treat that’ll have you reaching for your leg warmers. Produced by Karma Kid, it’s a love letter to 80s alt-pop that feels fresher than ever. Lava’s smooth vocals glide over laidback beats, creating a vibe that’s equal parts Tom Tom Club and 21st-century cool. Don’t let the chill atmosphere fool you – beneath the surface, Lava’s exploring the messy realities of love and self-reflection. It’s a tantalising preview of ‘STARFACE’ that proves Lava La Rue is an artist to watch.

Welly – ‘Shopping’

Welly’s ‘Shopping’ is a sardonic takedown of consumer culture that’ll have you tapping your feet and questioning your Amazon Prime subscription. Blending Blur’s suburban storytelling with a spiky edge, it’s a critique of modern materialism that’s catchier than a Black Friday sale. It’s more than just a bop – it’s a call to reassess our relationship with stuff.

DellaXOZ – ‘it’s all good, kid’

DellaXOZ’s ‘it’s all good, kid’ is a sun-soaked slice of dream-pop optimism. Closing out her ‘DELLAIRIUM’ EP, it’s the perfect antidote to breakup blues. Effortless chord progressions provide the perfect backdrop for DellaXOZ’s uplifting lyrics – a testament to her evolution from bedroom pop to studio sophistication without losing an ounce of her authenticity.

Remi Wolf – ‘Cinderella’

Remi Wolf’s ‘Cinderella’ is a funk-infused pop banger that’ll have you believing in fairy godmothers. Recorded at the legendary Electric Lady Studios, it’s a dazzling blend of 70s disco and modern pop that showcases Wolf’s knack for infectious melodies. Wolf uses the Cinderella metaphor to explore her own emotional rollercoaster, with a brass section that could wake Sleeping Beauty. Proof, if proof was needed, Remi Wolf is one of the very best in the game right now.

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘obsessed’

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘obsessed’ is a raw, unflinching dive into the murky waters of jealousy. From her ‘Guts (Spilled)’ deluxe album, it’s a track that’ll have you questioning if you’ve ever stalked an ex’s new flame on Instagram. Rodrigo’s lyrics are razor-sharp, detailing everything from star signs to blood types of her partner’s ex. With production from Dan Nigro and St. Vincent, it’s a power-pop punch to the gut that proves Rodrigo isn’t afraid to bare her darkest thoughts.

Kenya Grace – ‘Someone Else’

Kenya Grace’s ‘Someone Else’ is a heart-wrenching exploration of unrequited love that’ll have you reaching for the tissues. From her EP ‘The After Taste’, it’s a minimalist masterpiece that proves sometimes less is more when it comes to conveying raw emotion. Grace’s vocals are haunting, capturing the gut-punch feeling of watching an ex move on. It’s a track that’ll resonate with anyone who’s ever wished they could be someone else, if only for a moment.

Blondshell – ‘Docket (feat. Bully)’

Blondshell’s ‘Docket’, featuring Bully, is a grungy, introspective rollercoaster that’ll transport you straight back to the ’90s. Sabrina Teitelbaum and Alicia Bognanno’s vocals intertwine perfectly, creating a sound that’s both vulnerable and fierce – a raw exploration of self-doubt and emotional turmoil. A collaboration that’s a match made in alt-rock heaven, resulting in a track that’s as cathartic as it is catchy.

Mary in the Junkyard – ‘Marble Arch’

Mary in the Junkyard’s ‘Marble Arch’ is a haunting slice of art-rock that’ll send shivers down your spine. From their debut EP ‘This Old House’, it’s a track that blends the lyrical depth of Leonard Cohen with the eerie atmospherics of a Guillermo Del Toro film. Recorded in a South London studio with a relaxed, almost spontaneous approach, ‘Marble Arch’ captures the band’s live energy in all its raw, intense glory. A standout track that proves Mary in the Junkyard are one to watch in London’s ever-evolving indie scene.

Sabrina Carpenter – ‘Espresso’

Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Espresso’ is a caffeinated pop banger that’ll wake you up better than your morning brew. Released in April, it’s quickly become the soundtrack to summer, with its infectious synth-funk groove and cheeky lyrics. Carpenter compares herself to the titular beverage, delivering lines like “Say you can’t sleep, baby, I know / That’s that me, espresso” with a wink and a smile. It’s a confident, playful track that proves Carpenter knows exactly how to serve up a perfect pop confection all the way to the A++ list – even if she does have to stay up late to do it.