"I was just so stressed the whole time," says Towa Bird, reflecting on the release of her debut album, 'American Hero', back in 2024. Two years have passed, and in that time, Towa has learnt to relax a little, making the release of the album's follow-up, 'Gentleman', a much less consuming, debilitating experience. "This time around, I'm definitely anxious and excited for people to hear what I've done, but I'm not as attached to everything."

That ability to let things fall as they may has been crucial for Towa on this journey - no longer analysing every comment, like or stream, the external noise became quieter, and it was time to turn the volume up on what felt innately right.

"The first album was the first look into my music. I hadn't done an EP before; it was literally my first project, and I think that has just so much pressure on it. This time I feel a bit more confident, and like I can say whatever I want to because I know what the general landscape is and what the risks were the first time."