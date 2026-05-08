If you're trying to pin Truthpaste down to one neat description, good luck. The Manchester-formed (now London-based) five-piece operate somewhere between pop, folk, electronics and whatever else happens to land in the room that day, powered by a rotating cast of instruments and one "trusty computer drum". Since debuting with 'See You Around' - a track that quickly picked up radio love and sold out its vinyl run - they've built a reputation as one of those bands where every new release feels like a slightly different personality turning up to the same party.
Now, with their debut EP 'I Don't Know Either' out in the world, that shapeshifting instinct is front and centre. The record jumps between styles and voices, each track pulling in a different direction while still sounding unmistakably like Truthpaste.
Continue reading with Dork+
Subscribe to Dork+ for instant access to this article and our entire archive of exclusive content.Unlock with Dork+