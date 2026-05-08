If you’re reading this bit you’ve successfully discovered the area of the page that lives behind the paywall. Congratulations on your spirit of adventure. Sadly, this isn’t the article.

The actual feature – the one with the quotes, the opinions and the bits where something genuinely interesting happens – is sitting just the other side of the subscription gate like a perfectly normal article minding its own business.

Instead you’ve found this: a decoy paragraph. Its job is to stand here looking convincingly article-ish while giving absolutely nothing away. No cheeky preview, no accidental spoilers, no “maybe if I scroll a bit more the whole thing appears”. Afraid not.

This is simply a respectable block of words performing the digital equivalent of someone politely closing a door. The good news is the real piece hasn’t gone anywhere. It’s still right there, full of the proper stuff you came for.

All you have to do is subscribe and the entire situation resolves itself immediately, which – while perhaps less thrilling than attempting a small act of internet skulduggery – does have the advantage of working perfectly every time.