Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties have shared a new track, ‘Paying Bills At The End Of The World’

Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties, the brainchild of The Wonder Years’ Dan Campbell, have released a new single titled ‘Paying Bills at the End of the World’, taken from their upcoming full-length ‘In Lieu Of Flowers’.

The album is set to be released on April 12th via Hopeless Records and follows the band’s previous LP, 2019’s ‘Routine Maintenance’.

‘Paying Bills at the End of the World’ is described as a “bleak, blue-collar ballad about living paycheck-to-paycheck”, set on Long Island where Aaron retreats to when he and his band can no longer tour to make a living.

The tracklisting for ‘In Lieu Of Flowers’ reads:

  1. Smoking Rooms
  2. Roman Candles
  3. Paying Bills at the End of the World
  4. Monogahela Park
  5. Alone at St. Luke’s
  6. Whiplash
  7. Spitting in the Wind
  8. I’m an Albatross
  9. Runnin’ Out of Excuses
  10. In Lieu of Flowers
  11. Dead Leaves
