Alex Lahey has released a new single inspired by Sheryl Crow’s car trouble, ‘When the Rain Comes Down’

Alex Lahey has released a new single, ‘When the Rain Comes Down’.

Along with ‘Newsreader’, it’s a cut from the just-released deluxe edition of latest album ‘The Answer is Always Yes’.

The song was “initially inspired by the perverse Twitter thread between Elon Musk and Sheryl Crow as she was trying to troubleshoot an issue with her Tesla that left her stranded in a parking lot,” she explains. “If you don’t believe me, Google it. That very specific story aside, I think the message of this song is that sometimes the world is a strange place that’s ultimately out of our control, and sometimes you just gotta go with it.”

Check out the single below, and catch Alex live at the following:

OCTOBER

10 Brighton, UK – The Hope and Ruin

11 London, UK – Oslo

12 Manchester, UK – Eagle Inn

14 Leeds, UK – Live at Leeds Festival

15 Glasgow, UK – The Garage (Attic Bar)

16 Birmingham, UK – Hare & Hounds

The album’s full tracklisting reads: