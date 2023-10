AURORA has announced a new book, The Gods We Can Touch.

Set for release on 16th November, a press release explains: “Named after her most recent album, this book opens the door into AURORA’s mind and the artistic process that shaped the UK Top 10 Album charting record.”

AURORA says: “This is a little book I wrote, trying to figure out the soul of my album.”

Alongside the book, AURORA is also releasing a special edition vinyl version of her record ‘The Gods We Can Touch’.