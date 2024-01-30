Becky Hill has announced her second album, ‘Believe Me Now?’

She'll support the release with a headline tour this October.

Becky Hill has confirmed details for her new album.

Her second full-length, ‘Believe Me Now?’ is out on 31st May via Polydor Records/Eko Records. The announcement follows both recent single ‘Never Be Alone’, and news of her biggest UK shows to date, including a night at London’s OVO Arena Wembley.

Becky says: “This album has been a joy to make! it’s come at a point in my life where I’m leaving my turbulent twenties behind me and entering my thirties as a more confident, knowledgeable & self-assured woman and this album really reflects that. I wanted this body of work to be deep rooted in dance music but have my story telling song writing flowing throughout, describing tales of loneliness, togetherness, love and betrayal. I can’t wait to share it with the world.”

The tour will visit:

OCTOBER 2024
12 Glasgow – OVO Hydro
13 Newcastle – Utilita Arena
15 Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena
16 Leeds – First Direct Arena
18 Exeter – Westpoint
19 Birmingham – Utilita Arena
20 Manchester – AO Arena
22 Cardiff – Utilita Arena
24 London – OVO Arena Wembley

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Florence + The Machine has released her contribution to the soundtrack for Apple TV+'s 'The New Look', 'White Cliffs Of Dover'
Music News
Girl In Red's new album 'I'm Doing It Again Baby' is coming this April
Music News
That SZA and Paramore collaboration that Hayley Williams was texting "weekly" about is actually happening
READ MORE