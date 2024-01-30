Becky Hill has announced her second album, ‘Believe Me Now?’

Becky Hill has confirmed details for her new album.

Her second full-length, ‘Believe Me Now?’ is out on 31st May via Polydor Records/Eko Records. The announcement follows both recent single ‘Never Be Alone’, and news of her biggest UK shows to date, including a night at London’s OVO Arena Wembley.

Becky says: “This album has been a joy to make! it’s come at a point in my life where I’m leaving my turbulent twenties behind me and entering my thirties as a more confident, knowledgeable & self-assured woman and this album really reflects that. I wanted this body of work to be deep rooted in dance music but have my story telling song writing flowing throughout, describing tales of loneliness, togetherness, love and betrayal. I can’t wait to share it with the world.”

The tour will visit:

OCTOBER 2024

12 Glasgow – OVO Hydro

13 Newcastle – Utilita Arena

15 Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena

16 Leeds – First Direct Arena

18 Exeter – Westpoint

19 Birmingham – Utilita Arena

20 Manchester – AO Arena

22 Cardiff – Utilita Arena

24 London – OVO Arena Wembley