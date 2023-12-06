Big Special have shared their new single ‘TREES’

Big Special have released their new single ‘TREES’.

The track drop arrives following yesterday’s (5th December) one-off hometown show for homelessness fund Change Into Action, where they raised money with 75 six-foot pay-what-you-want Christmas trees (free for anyone in need).

Vocalist Joe Hicklin says: “‘TREES’ is about ritual. The song is about routines and objects we start to depend on to cope with our life and times and the journeys we take to fulfil that dependence. It’s about how life catches up with you whilst trying to balance those cycles of responsibility and self-gratification. But I think it’s about not feeling guilty about what makes us human; life’s hard, there’s no peace and we all need a slice a cake here and there.”

Check out the single below. It follows on from previous tracks ‘This Here Ain’t Water and ‘SHITHOUSE’, as well as the Black Country, Midlands duo’s performance at The Great Escape and a number of summer festivals.