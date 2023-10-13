Bring Me The Horizon have dropped another new album track, ‘DArkSide’

Bring Me The Horizon have released a new single, ‘DArkSide‘.

The clip follows their headline set at Download earlier this year, with the track taken from new album ‘POST HUMAN: NeX GEn’, which will be released soon via Sony/RCA. The album also features ‘LosT’, ‘AmEN!’, ‘DiE4u’ and ‘sTraNgeRs’.

Check it out below.

The band have a UK & Ireland tour taking place next year, too:

JANUARY

9 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

10 Bournemouth, BIC

12 Birmingham, Utilita Arena

13 Manchester, AO Arena

14 Glasgow, OVO Arena

16 Newcastle, Utilita Arena

17 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

19 Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

20 London, O2 Arena

23 Dublin, 3 Arena