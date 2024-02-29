Charli XCX is causing chaos at the airport with her brand new single, ‘Von dutch’

Charli XCX has shared her new single ‘Von dutch’, the first taster of her forthcoming album, ‘BRAT’.

Produced by EASYFUN, ‘Von dutch’ comes alongside a chaotically brilliant (and actually hilarious) video directed by Torso, shot at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport and featuring Schwarzkopf as the “official hair partner” (oooo, flashy – Ed).

You can check out the video below.

The follow-up to 2022’s ‘CRASH’, ‘BRAT’ is expected to land at some point this summer and is described in a press release as “an exhilarating club record built around high art references and social commentary”.