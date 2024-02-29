Charli XCX is causing chaos at the airport with her brand new single, ‘Von dutch’

So *that* is what the conveyor belt of pop looks like.

Charli XCX has shared her new single ‘Von dutch’, the first taster of her forthcoming album, ‘BRAT’.

Produced by EASYFUN, ‘Von dutch’ comes alongside a chaotically brilliant (and actually hilarious) video directed by Torso, shot at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport and featuring Schwarzkopf as the “official hair partner” (oooo, flashy – Ed).

You can check out the video below.

The follow-up to 2022’s ‘CRASH’, ‘BRAT’ is expected to land at some point this summer and is described in a press release as “an exhilarating club record built around high art references and social commentary”.

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Griff has released her new single, ‘Miss Me Too’
Music News
Twenty One Pilots are back in the trenches with a brand new single, 'Overcompensate'
Features
Dead Pony: "We didn't have time to mess around"
READ MORE