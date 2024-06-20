Crack Cloud have released a new single, ‘The Medium’, from their upcoming album

Vancouver collective Crack Cloud have released a new single, ‘The Medium’.

It’s the latest cut from their upcoming new album. The follow-up to second full-length ‘Tough Baby’ and debut ‘Pain Olympics’, ‘Red Mile’ will be released on 26th July, followed by a London headline show at KOKO on 25th September.

A press release explains: “‘The Medium’ serves as Red Mile’s de facto thesis statement, and an ode to rock music’s form and its practitioners. The genre — typical, repeatable, corporatised as it can be — somehow still has the power to help us live through life. We see that the dusty sentiment of “I love rock and roll” can be exhumed, taken apart, and stitched back together.

“The song’s video is a cinematic escapade, and perfectly captures the band’s aesthetic, simultaneously sincere and combative, youthful yet wise, meticulous yet carefree. It’s a group of people with everything at stake proclaiming their cathartic mission statement.”

Check it out below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: