DellaXOZ has shared a new track, ‘don’t do it’ – “a reminder to not relapse back into old habits”

Manchester’s DellaXOZ – aka Danielle Lubasu – has shared a brand new track, ‘don’t do it’.

Arriving alongside an accompanying video, it follows the announcement of a new EP ‘DELLARIUM’ and recent tracks ‘BORING’ and ‘come again’.

“When I collaborate with other producers, I can be less of a perfectionist about how the instrumental sounds and give more importance to writing, and because of this, lyrics always come out magically fast in sessions,” Della explains. “I usually go into sessions with a concrete idea in my head, which is why I also love producing and writing solo at home because I can just mess around and experiment with random stuff that I’ve found or wouldn’t normally do and still come out with some unexpected greatness.”

Speaking on the new track, she continues: “This is a mixture of a spoken word poem describing the difficulty of recovering from a heartbreak, but also an anthem chanting “DON’T DO IT” as a reminder to not relapse back into old habits and go back to a relationship that was emotionally harmful just out of familiarity.”

You can check out ‘don’t do it’ below.