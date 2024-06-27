Denzel Curry has released a new single, ‘Black Flag Freestyle (Feat. That Mexican OT)’

Denzel's feature-packed new album is coming this summer.
Photo Credit: Ramon Castellanos

It’s a cut from his upcoming project, ‘King of the Mischievous South Vol. 2’. The new effort – which also features A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg and loads more – will arrive on 19th July via Loma Vista.

A press release explains that the project “finds Curry presenting a sequel to the project – and revisiting the sound – that helped launch his career.”

“While the first instalment of King Of The Mischievous South was performed from the perspective of his Raven Miyagi persona, a name bestowed upon him by Raider Klan founder SpaceGhostPurrp, Volume 2 finds Curry operating under his Big Ultra persona — an elevated version of Raven Miyagi that is braggadocious and revels in the success that Curry has seen over the last decade of his career.”

Check out the single below; the project’s full tracklisting reads:

  1. KOTMS II INTRO ft. Kingpin Skinny Pimp
  2. ULTRA SHXT ft. Key Nyata
  3. SET IT ft. Maxo Kream
  4. HOT ONE ft. TiaCorine & A$AP Ferg
  5. BLACK FLAG FREESTYLE ft. That Mexican OT
  6. HEADCRACK INTERLUDE ft. Kingpin Skinny Pimp
  7. G’Z UP ft. 2 Chainz & Mike Dimes
  8. LUNATIC INTERLUDE
  9. SKED ft. Kenny Mason & Project Pat
  10. CHOOSE WISELY INTERLUDE ft. Kingpin Skinny Pimp
  11. COLE PIMP ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Juicy J
  12. WISHLIST ft. Armani White
  13. HIT THE FLOOR ft. Ski Mask the Slump God
  14. HOODLUMZ ft. A$AP Rocky & PlayThatBoiZay
  15. KOTMS II OUTRO ft. Kingpin Skinny Pimp
