DE’WAYNE has shared a swaggering new take on ‘highway robbery’ with Lenny Kravitz
They pair the rework with a Joe Mischo-directed visual.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
They pair the rework with a Joe Mischo-directed visual.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
A reworked take on DE'WAYNE's 'highway robbery' has arrived, this time featuring Lenny Kravitz, with a Joe Mischo-directed video landing alongside it.
Originally featured on his Fearless Records full-length 'june', which came out in July 2025, the track now gets a fresh airing ahead of DE'WAYNE opening for Machine Gun Kelly throughout North America, and then for Kravitz in Europe.
Speaking about the collaboration, DE'WAYNE said, "'highway robbery' featuring the icon Lenny Kravitz is a rock 'n' roll glam–inspired record born from a simple intention: put more love back into the world. In a way, it feels like my introduction. So… hello."
Kravitz added, "I first became aware of DE'WAYNE on Instagram and I was immediately drawn in to his expression. After I started following him, he reached out, and our conversations naturally grew into both this collaboration and friendship. DE'WAYNE is refreshing and dynamic and I am here to support a young black rock and roll musician."
The dates in full read:
MA
31 PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC ^
JUNE
2 Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh, NC ^
3 Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA ^
5 Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, ME ^
6 Xfinity Theatre, Hartford, CT ^
9 PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ ^
10 The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown, PA ^
12 The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, Scranton, PA ^
13 Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY ^
14 RBC Echo Beach, Toronto, ON, Canada ^
17 Tašmajdan Stadium, Belgrade, Serbia
20 Burg Clam, Klam, Austria
23 Théâtre du Martolet, Saint-Maurice, France
24 Nîmes Arena, Nîmes, France
JULY
5 Château de Fontainebleau, Fontainebleau, France
8 Den Atelier, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg
10 Freilichtbühne Killesberg, Stuttgart, Germany
16 Stocznia Gdańska, Gdańsk, Poland
18 Žalgiris Arena, Kaunas, Lithuania
20 Alexela Concert Hall, Tallinn, Estonia
22 Kulttuuritalo, Helsinki, Finland
27 Zitadelle Spandau, Berlin, Germany
29 Palladium Köln, Cologne, Germany
31 NTC Arena, Bratislava, Slovakia
AUGUST
2 Budapest Park, Budapest, Hungary
5 Kammgarn, Schaffhausen, Switzerland
7 Summer Well Festival, Buftea, Romania
8 Lokerse Feesten, Lokeren, Belgium
11 Arkéa Arena, Bordeaux, France
12 Sziget Festival, Budapest, Hungary
15 O2 Academy Brixton, London, England
^ Supporting Machine Gun Kelly
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