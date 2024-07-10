Dora Jar has announced her debut album, ‘No Way To Relax When You Are On Fire’.

The full-length is set for release on 13th September via Island Records, with the announcement coming alongside a trailer featuring a snippet of the forthcoming single ‘Ragdoll’.

The album is described in a press release as plunging “head-first into the existential through richly whimsical, dark pop fantasia”. Dora explains the approach, saying, “It might be the contrarian in me, in light of everyone identifying themselves and others. But I have a propensity to not stick with one thing.”

Recent singles from Dora include ‘Timelapse’, described as “an introspective and cinematic ode to a life chapter spent living in New York City”, and ‘She Loves Me’, which explores the layers of her personhood. These follow her 2023 release ‘Puppet’, which signalled a new era in her sound.

Born in New York but raised in LA, the 24-year-old singer has already gained attention from various media outlets. Her career has seen her join Billie Eilish on tour in 2022 and embark on a national arena tour with The 1975 in 2023.

Alongside the album announcement, Dora has revealed her ‘Behind The Curtain’ North American headline tour, beginning on 22nd September in Boston. Tickets go on general sale on Friday, 12th July at 10am local time.

The dates in full read:

SEPTEMBER

22 Brighton Music Hall, Boston, MA

23 Irving Plaza, New York, NY

25 Union Stage, Washington, DC

27 The Lounge at World Café Live, Philadelphia, PA

30 Velvet Underground, Toronto, ON

OCTOBER

1 Lincoln Hall, Chicago, IL

2 Amsterdam, St Paul, MN

5 Globe Hall, Denver, CO

6 Kilby Court, Salt Lake City, UT

8 Neumos, Seattle, WA

9 Holocene, Portland, OR

11 Café Du Nord, San Francisco, CA

16 House of Blues – Voodoo Room, San Diego, CA

17 El Rey Theatre, Los Angeles, CA