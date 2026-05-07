Last year, Dork headed over to Canada for a special three-night takeover at one of the world's very best showcase festivals, M For Montréal.

Taking over the iconic L'Escogriffe in the heart of the city, we played host to some of the most exciting bands and artists from across the country for wonderfully chaotic evenings that spiralled late into the night. The event was a new music celebration with an eye firmly on the future, playing host to the likes of Angine de Poitrine, Kiwi JR, Piss, Truck Violence and many more.

Following a special Dork x M For Montréal x Mothland x Footsteps Festival showcase taking place in London in just a few weeks, we'll be heading back to Montréal, curating another unstoppable three-night takeover and - with the help of organisations such as PRS and The Northern Music Export Office powered by Generator - we'll also be selecting a handful of UK artists to head over, too.

So, how do you apply? Just visit the below link and fill in the application form to see if you meet the requirements. The application window closes on 19th June 2026 at 11:59pm.

Click here to apply to play M For Montréal.

Speaking about the UK opportunity, Lori Ethier (Head of International Development at M For Montréal) said: "At M for Montréal, the international angle isn't a feature - it's the foundation. There's always been a natural UK link for us. Martin Elbourne - the mind behind The Great Escape - was part of the original group behind M for Montréal, and set that tone early on. It's stayed part of how we move ever since. Renewing our partnership with Dork Magazine is really exciting for us. The DNA and energy of DORK reflects a lot of what M for Montréal stands for, and having a partner like that on our side is genuinely inspiring as we continue to strengthen our UK connections.

"And bringing three UK bands over to Montréal as part of that collaboration? That's exactly what our long-term vision is built on.

That relationship with the UK also naturally extends into ongoing collaborations like FOCUS Wales, among others. It's never been about one-off exchanges, but about building something that lasts. We're not here to "import" artists. We connect ecosystems. We create real pathways between scenes so artists, industries, and ideas can circulate and grow on their own terms.

"And what gets exchanged goes way beyond music. It's trust. It's relationships that actually last. It's insight into how different cultures build and sustain their scenes. It's mutual respect - and that matters, especially when you're working across languages and borders. That's the point: not just showcasing talent, but building a global network that actually works."

Speaking about our team-up with M for Montréal, PRS Foundation and The Northern Music Export Office powered by Generator, Dork's Editor Stephen Ackroyd said: "Going to M for Montréal last year was one of our highlights of 2025 here at Dork! The talent we saw across the city was top drawer, and throwing our own party at L'Escogriffe was an absolute riot that we've been talking about ever since. Championing UK artists out to the rest of the world matters to us just as much as giving emerging talent a platform here, so the chance to send some of our best and brightest over to join in the fun was one we jumped on immediately. We'll see you down the front."

More on M For Montréal will be revealed soon. We can't bloody wait.