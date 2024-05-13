Ella Eyre is feeling her own strength with new single ‘Ain’t No Love That Blind’

Ella Eyre has unveiled her latest single, ‘Ain’t No Love That Blind’, marking her second offering as an independent artist.

This new track follows her previous release, ‘Head In The Ground’, and continues to showcase her journey post-major label. Produced by Detonate and supported by a host of live musicians, ‘Ain’t No Love That Blind’ was performed live at yesterday’s (12th May) BAFTA Television Awards.

Eyre shared her thoughts on the significance of the song: “’Ain’t no love that blind is the anthem I feel like I needed to hear in my teens when I was writing songs about a heartbreak I could never imagine getting over. It’s about a betrayal, one you weren’t expecting but also weren’t surprised by because after years of romantic (and unromantic) relationships, I learnt to protect my peace by being very careful who I put my faith in. This song just makes me feel so good and when that chorus hook hits there’s a real sense of empowerment and freedom in knowing my own strength now.”