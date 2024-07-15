Japanese girl group f5ve have released their high-energy new single, ‘Underground’

Japanese girl group f5ve (fka SG5) have released their new single ‘Underground’.

The track – available via Three Six Zero Recordings – follows the group’s earlier single ‘Lettuce’, released this year. The new track sees f5ve collaborating once again with executive producer and Grammy award winner BloodPop and producer Count Baldor.

f5ve commented on the release, saying: “We are so unbelievably excited to be sharing this new MV for 「underground」 with the world. It showcases a different side of Japan, a side that many people from the outside don’t get to see. Amongst the intense and strict working conditions is also a thriving subculture, hopefully you will love it like we do!! This is our first all-Japanese lyric single, we wanted to be authentic with this release. Please continue to support us, it means the world to us!!! ありがとうございます”

Check it out below.