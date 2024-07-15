Fat Dog have unleashed their brutal new single ‘Wither’ alongside a 90s-inspired video

Fat Dog have released their new single ‘Wither’.

The latest track to be taken from their forthcoming debut album ‘Woof’, the London-based band’s new song is described as a dark and brutal track that captures the energy of their live performances.

It’s accompanied by a 90s video game-inspired music video, directed by Ryan Vautier. The video references Chris Hughes and Morgan Wallace‘s on-stage dance to ‘Wither’, and features the band members entering different worlds, encountering bone dealers and singing skulls before joining forces to fight the final boss, Gerald.

Vautier explained the concept behind the video: “I wanted it to feel like a real PS1 or 2 game that I would have played when I was a kid – Fat Dog’s music has the chaotic energy me and my brother had, smashing down soft drinks and arguing over who got the top split screen.”

‘Wither’ follows Fat Dog’s previous 2024 singles ‘Running’, ‘I Am The King’ and ‘All The Same’, as well as 2023’s ‘King Of The Slugs’. All of these tracks will feature on the band’s debut album ‘Woof’, which is set for release on 6th September via Domino.

Check out the new single below.