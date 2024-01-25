FLETCHER has announced her second album, ‘In Search Of The Antidote’

FLETCHER is set to release her new album ‘In Search Of The Antidote’ on March 22nd.

Her second full-length, it follows her debut LP ‘Girl Of My Dreams’ that made an impressive entry at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 in 2022.

‘In Search Of The Antidote’ is described as a deep exploration of FLETCHER’s ultra-vivid storytelling and unfiltered introspection, tackling complex themes such as identity, insecurity, ego, and self-fulfillment.

FLETCHER shares her personal journey through the album, stating, “Over the years, I’ve looked for the antidote in so many things: women, the road, the stage, fans, spirituality and self-reflection. Making this album was an excavation, a deep dive where I asked myself what would truly heal me, and my ultimate realization was that love is the antidote. From the Finding Fletcher EP to you ruined new york city for me to THE S(EX) TAPES to Girl Of My Dreams, love has always been my muse. But before now, I don’t think I’d ever really looked at love through all the different lenses and angles and discovered all its infinite manifestations. That’s what this album is about for me.”

The album includes the track Eras Of Us, and new single ‘Lead Me On’, which will debut later today (25th January) with a video directed by Alexandre Moors.

FLETCHER has a busy schedule ahead, with performances at Lollapalooza South America in Brazil, Chile, and Argentina in March, followed by runs in Europe, UK, and Australia this spring.