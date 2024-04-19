Florrie has shared her favourite song from her upcoming debut album, new single ‘Kissing In The Cold’

Florrie has released a new single, ‘Kissing In The Cold’.

It’s the latest cut from her long-awaited debut album. The multi-instrumentalist, singer, producer and songwriter will release ‘The Lost Ones’ on 14th June via BMG and Xenomania Records.

She’s also recently shared the title-track, and the news that she’ll be supporting Girls Aloud (who she’s previously both played and written for) at their five O2 Arena London shows this summer.

Florrie explains: “I have been waiting to make my debut album for the last 12 years and it deserved all the time and love I’ve put into it.

Of the single, she adds: “This song is my favourite from the new album, and is both full of hope and longing. I think it’s something everyone has been through at some point in their lives; looking back and wondering if they made the right decision.”

Check out the new single below.