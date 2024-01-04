Girl In Red is teasing her 2024 comeback with “the song of the summer”

Girl In Red has been teasing a new track, which she’s already labelled “the song of the summer”.

In a post on Instagram, Marie Ulven shared a video clip showcasing her energetically dancing to an unreleased song. The clip featured the text, “Woow did I just make the song of the summer, I think so.”

“You think I’m weird when I get too excited,” the lyrics read. “I think it’s weird how you’re so empty-minded / yeah, you’ve been dragging me down all of these years / with your coolness and I don’t care.”

Speaking from the stage at London’s All Points East last summer, Marie confidently stated, “This is just the beginning. I’m finishing the best album ever made.” However, in a more introspective moment, speaking to Dork backstage, she revealed the challenges of songwriting: “Do you know how hard it is to write music? I’m very much in the world of creating my second album right now. It’s getting very close, but it’s also very stressful because I’m worried it’s not good enough.”

Her experiences on tour, particularly with iconic artists like Taylor Swift, have also influenced her. Ulven shared, “I’d never even been to a stadium before, so just stepping into those spaces that are so big and so American pop culture, it was just insane. It definitely made me want to reach for those places.” Moreover, she finds inspiration in Swift’s professionalism, adopting the mantra: “What Would Taylor Do?”

Ulven’s upcoming album promises to be a diverse mix. “It’s still a very eclectic record, she revealed. “The first one was all over the place, and some people said that was my weakness, but absolutely not. All those songs had strong identities, and I’m doing the same thing on this record.”

Girl In Red’s most recent musical offering before this was ‘October Passed Me By’, a collaboration with Aaron Dessner of The National. The track was a sequel to her 2018 single ‘We Fell In Love In October’, building on the success of her 2021 debut album, ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’.”