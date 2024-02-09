girl in red has announced her second album ‘I’M DOING IT AGAIN BABY!’ with fab new single ‘Too Much’

girl in red has announced her second album.

‘I’M DOING IT AGAIN BABY!’ – the follow-up to 2021 debut ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’ – will be released on 12th April via Columbia Records, teased by early single ‘Too Much’.

She says of the single: “I’ve always been told I’m too much. Throughout my whole childhood and in my adult years. Getting shut down when I’m at my happiest or most excited made me feel self-conscious, alienated, and weird. It wasn’t until I encountered the same feeling in my relationships, that I realized how much it actually hurt me to never feel fully accepted for who I am. As well I think culturally people tend to be too cool to have fun or to show true excitement and emotions, and I’m so tired of that facade.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: