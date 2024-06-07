Gracie Abrams has shared a new single, long-awaited fan-favourite ‘Close To You’

Gracie Abrams has released a new track, ‘Close To You’.

The song follows on from lead single ‘Risk’, with both appearing on her second album, ‘The Secret of Us’, due out on 21st June.

“After seven years of sitting with the ‘Close To You’ demo, it finally felt right to rework and include on this album,” Abrams reveals. “I’m really grateful for the encouragement from everyone online who let me know they still want to hear song after all this time – it makes me want to dance with them, and I can’t wait till we get to do that.”

‘The Secret of Us’ follows Abrams’ acclaimed debut album, ‘Good Riddance’, which earned her a nomination for Best New Artist at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Check out the new single below.