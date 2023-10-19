Hannah Grae has released a video for her new pop-punk tune, ‘It Could’ve Been You’

Hannah Grae has released a video for her latest single, ‘It Could’ve Been You’.

Along with ‘Screw Loose’, it follows on from Hannah’s recent mini album ‘Hell Is A Teenage Girl’, which came out in spring.

Speaking of the new song, Hannah says: “I wrote ‘It Could’ve Been You’ a while after the breakup. Before that, I found it pretty difficult to write about romantic relationships. I think this concept was a new sense of vulnerability that I wasn’t ready to unlock. I thought for a while about the ways in which I could write about this specific relationship and the phrase ‘what could have been’ kept recurring. I was so thankful and grateful that the relationship had ended, and there were no real hard feelings towards the other person. This is one of the only songs on my second body of work that I’d say is a happy, hopeful and all around positive song. The others are laced with a sense of doom even if they sound happier, which is my comfort when writing. So, ‘It Could’ve Been You’ (conceptually) is completely out of my comfort zone. I wanted it to be upbeat, funny, sarcastic and confident in what it is.

“When writing, we referenced Bowling for Soup, Green Day, Paramore, American Hi-Fi, and Avril Lavigne as well as classic 2000s movies such as Mean Girls and Shrek. We played the opening scenes on loop while writing and this helps me get that magical “this is something great” feeling. I’m so proud of this song and how I finally managed to get over my fear of writing about relationships. I hope that people can scream the lyrics, whether it’s at one of my shows or in their car, and be confident in the decision they’ve made for themselves.”

Of the video, she adds: “’It Could’ve Been You’ is one of my favourite songs I’ve written and so I was extremely excited to put a visual world to the story. We filmed it at The George Tavern, which is where we shot the artwork. I love artist lore and I always wanted to incorporate it into my projects, so shooting the music video in the same location that we shot the artwork felt like satisfying world building. The pub is so unique, with graffiti all over the bathroom walls and the movie-like decor, it really feels like a film set. The video is basically me running around and dancing to my song, just like I used to do before it got released. It’s energetic and electric and exactly what I wanted for ‘It Could’ve Been You’.”

