Hayley Williams
have unveiled an extensive new run of shows across North and Latin America under the banner of The Hayley Williams Show.
Joining the tour as support across North America are Magdalena Bay
and Rico Nasty,
while Annie DiRusso
has been announced for the Latin America and Puerto Rico dates. A donation of one dollar from every North American ticket will be split between REVERB and Support+Feed.
Tickets for the newly announced shows will be subject to a verified presale registration system, with HW HQ presale registration opening at 3pm EST on 7th May via hayleywilliams.club.os.fan/thws. The artist presale follows on 12th May at 10am local time, ahead of general onsale on 14th May at 10am local time.
The new chapter under The Hayley Williams Show name will draw on material from across all three of her solo albums, alongside additional surprises.
The dates in full read:
MAY
7 Fox Theater
, Oakland, CA, USA (sold out)
9 Fox Theater, Oakland, CA, USA (sold out)
10 Fox Theater, Oakland, CA, USA (sold out)
12 The Wiltern
, Los Angeles, CA, USA (sold out)
13 The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA, USA (sold out)
15 The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA, USA (sold out)
17 Kilby Block Party
, Salt Lake City, UT, USA
JUNE
5 Alcatraz, Milan, Italy (sold out)
8 Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands (sold out)
10 Live Music Hall, Cologne, Germany (sold out)
11 Live Music Hall, Cologne, Germany (sold out)
15 Tempodrome
, Berlin, Germany (sold out)
16 Poolen, Copenhagen, Denmark (sold out)
19 Roundhouse
, London, UK (sold out)
20 Roundhouse, London, UK (sold out)
22 Academy 1, Manchester, UK (sold out)
23 Academy 1, Manchester, UK (sold out)
26 O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK (sold out)
27 O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK (sold out)
29 National Stadium
, Dublin, Ireland (sold out)
30 National Stadium, Dublin, Ireland (sold out)
SEPTEMBER
3 iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, FL, USA
5 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Atlanta, GA, USA
6 Credit One Stadium, Charleston, SC, USA
8 Truliant Amphitheater, Charlotte, NC, USA
9 Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh, NC, USA
11 Xfinity Center, Boston, MA, USA
12 Albany Med Health System at SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY, USA
14 BankNH Pavilion, Gilford, NH, USA
16 Forest Hills Stadium
, Queens, NY, USA (sold out)
17 Forest Hills Stadium, Queens, NY, USA (sold out)
19 Pine Knob Music Theatre, Detroit, MI, USA
23 Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH, USA
24 Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, IL, USA
26 Merriweather Post Pavilion (All Things Go
Music Festival), Columbia, MD, USA
30 White River Amphitheatre, Seattle, WA, USA
OCTOBER
2 Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA, USA
3 North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, San Diego, CA, USA
5 Hollywood Bowl
, Los Angeles, CA, USA (sold out)
6 Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA, USA (sold out)
9 The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion Sponsored by Huntsman, Houston, TX, USA
10 Champions Square, New Orleans, LA, USA
12 Bank Plus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove, Southaven, MS, USA
NOVEMBER
6 Movistar Arena
, Bogotá, Colombia
10 Qualistage, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
12 Espaço Unimed
, São Paulo, Brazil (sold out)
13 Espaço Unimed, São Paulo, Brazil (sold out)
15 Parque Sarmiento, Buenos Aires, Argentina
18 Movistar Arena, Santiago, Chile
20 Costa 21, Lima, Peru
23 Auditorio Nacional
, Mexico City, Mexico
27 Coca-Cola Music Hall, San Juan, Puerto Rico