Rising pop sensation Henry Moodie has unveiled his latest single, ‘beat up car’.

The track is a heartfelt effort that encapsulates the feeling of finding solace and escape with a loved one. Speaking about the track, Moodie shared, “‘beat up car’ is a song fantasising about running away with someone who makes life feel less scary. When I’m feeling down, I have a couple people I know I can call to remind me of all the beautiful parts of life – love and friendship. I wanted this song to feel uplifting and cinematic – just like how it feels to be with a soulmate!”

The release is complemented by a video directed by Ned Botwood, which you can check out below.

Coinciding with the single’s release, Moodie is wrapping up the UK leg of his tour with a sold-out performance at KOKO in London tonight (29th March), following up on tours in Asia and Europe, with upcoming shows scheduled in the USA for April.

At just 19 years old, Moodie has already amassed over 250 million streams worldwide and was named one of the Top 10 most viewed UK artists on TikTok in 2022. Following a songwriting diploma at BIMM, his debut EP, ‘in all of my lonely nights’, released in winter 2023, has collectively garnered 250 million streams.