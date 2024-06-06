Metal upstarts Heriot have announced their long-awaited debut album, ‘Devoured by the Mouth of Hell’

Heriot have announced their debut album, ‘Devoured by the Mouth of Hell’.

The long-awaited full-length will be released 27th September via Century Media, teased by new single ‘Foul Void’, recorded with Josh Middleton (Sylosis, Architects) and Will Putney (END, Fit For An Autopsy, Better Lovers).

The metallers comment: “‘Foul Void’ was one of the last tracks written for our debut album, Devoured by the Mouth of Hell. Sonically influenced by ’90s and early 00’s metalcore, the song delves into the inner struggle of an individual facing uncertainties about their faith.”

Check out ‘Foul Void’ below, and catch them at Download later this month.

The album’s full tracklisting reads: