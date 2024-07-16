Hippo Campus have announced their fourth album ‘Flood’ with new single ‘Paranoid’

US indie band Hippo Campus have announced their fourth studio album ‘Flood’.

Set for release on 20th September via Psychic Hotline, the news comes with the release of their new single ‘Paranoid’, out today.

The album is said to mark a significant shift for the Minnesota-based group, who recorded 13 tracks in just 10 days at Sonic Ranch on the Texas border.

Describing their latest single, the band explain: “‘Paranoid’ is the collection of sun flares plastered against your eyelids after falling asleep outside. What’s left of whipping shitties in your self-conscious for too long. It’s a hard look in the unforgiving mirror and the sobering realization that not all questions have answers.”

‘Paranoid’ follows the release of singles ‘Tooth Fairy’ and ‘Everything at Once’ – check it out below.

Hippo Campus have a handful of live shows coming up too, including a headline show at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in December.

The dates in full read:

JULY

18 Rock the Ruins, Indianapolis, IN

20 Minnesota Yacht Club, Saint Paul, MN

AUGUST

2 Hinterland Festival, Saint Charles, IA

3 Lollapalooza, Chicago, IL

4 Metro – Lollapalooza Aftershow, Chicago, IL

8 Ogden Twilight, Ogden, UT

DECEMBER

4 O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London, UK