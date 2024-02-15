Holly Humberstone is releasing a new ‘Work In Progress’ EP

Holly Humberstone is set to release a new ‘Work In Progress EP’ on 15th March, a collection that showcases the evolution of her work through four songs emerging from uncut demos.
The tracks, according to Holly, encapsulate “older versions of herself mixed up with present versions of me,” offering an intimate glimpse into her development as an artist. It arrives following the release of her top 5 debut album ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’ in October last year.
The EP’s first single, ‘Dive,’ was premiered to fans via Holly’s Discord community and is now officially available. The song serves as a cautionary tale of caution in love, featuring a sample from Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’.
‘Dive’ is a collaboration with Rob Milton and Ben Leftwich, with the ‘Work In Progress’ EP also including new work with Flyte’s Will Taylor and producer Andrew Sarlo, known for his work with Big Thief, Dijon, and Bon Iver. Humberstone’s recent collaborations extend beyond this release, including projects with MUNA, dv4d, and Del Water Gap, with “more to come” promised.
The tracklisting for ‘Work In Progress’ reads:
‘Dive’
‘Work In Progress’
‘Down Swinging’
‘Easy Tiger’
Holly is about to head off on her largest UK and European tour yet, featuring 20 headline shows. Fresh off a tour in Australia and Japan, Holly will also embark on a 17-date North American tour this summer.
The dates read:
FEBRUARY
13 Trabendo, Paris
14 Melkweg MAX, Amsterdam
16 DR Studie 2, Copenhagen
17 Fryshuset (Klubben), Stockholm
18 Knust, Hamburg
20 Hole44, Berlin
21 MeetFactory, Prague
22 Simmcity, Vienna
24 Strom, Munich
25 Mascotte, Zurich
27 Rockhal, Luxembourg
28 Gebäude 9, Cologne
29 Trix Hall, Antwerp
MARCH
8 Albert Hall, Manchester
9 Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh
10 The Engine Shed, Lincoln
12 O2 Academy, Leicester
13 Eventim Apollo, London
15 Beacon, Bristol
16 Academy, Dublin