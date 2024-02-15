Holly Humberstone is releasing a new ‘Work In Progress’ EP

Holly Humberstone is set to release a new ‘Work In Progress EP’ on 15th March, a collection that showcases the evolution of her work through four songs emerging from uncut demos.

The tracks, according to Holly, encapsulate “older versions of herself mixed up with present versions of me,” offering an intimate glimpse into her development as an artist. It arrives following the release of her top 5 debut album ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’ in October last year.

The EP’s first single, ‘Dive,’ was premiered to fans via Holly’s Discord community and is now officially available. The song serves as a cautionary tale of caution in love, featuring a sample from Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’.

‘Dive’ is a collaboration with Rob Milton and Ben Leftwich, with the ‘Work In Progress’ EP also including new work with Flyte’s Will Taylor and producer Andrew Sarlo, known for his work with Big Thief, Dijon, and Bon Iver. Humberstone’s recent collaborations extend beyond this release, including projects with MUNA, dv4d, and Del Water Gap, with “more to come” promised.

The tracklisting for ‘Work In Progress’ reads:

‘Dive’

‘Work In Progress’

‘Down Swinging’

‘Easy Tiger’

Holly is about to head off on her largest UK and European tour yet, featuring 20 headline shows. Fresh off a tour in Australia and Japan, Holly will also embark on a 17-date North American tour this summer.

The dates read:

FEBRUARY

13 Trabendo, Paris

14 Melkweg MAX, Amsterdam

16 DR Studie 2, Copenhagen

17 Fryshuset (Klubben), Stockholm

18 Knust, Hamburg

20 Hole44, Berlin

21 MeetFactory, Prague

22 Simmcity, Vienna

24 Strom, Munich

25 Mascotte, Zurich

27 Rockhal, Luxembourg

28 Gebäude 9, Cologne

29 Trix Hall, Antwerp

MARCH

8 Albert Hall, Manchester

9 Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh

10 The Engine Shed, Lincoln

12 O2 Academy, Leicester

13 Eventim Apollo, London

15 Beacon, Bristol

16 Academy, Dublin