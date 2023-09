Holly Humberstone has released a new single, ‘Into Your Room’.

It’s the latest track from her debut album ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’, which is slated for release on 13th October accompanied by an instore tour which will be the only chance to catch Holly live in the UK this year outside of festivals.

The tour details are:

OCTOBER

1 Jacaranda, Liverpool

2 Crash, Leeds

3 Rough Trade, Nottingham

5 Banquet, London

6 Vinilo, Southampton