horsegiirL has announced the Nature Is Healing World Tour with a Brixton headline show and a date with Robyn
The run of dates accompanies her debut album 'Nature Is Healing'.
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Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
The run of dates accompanies her debut album 'Nature Is Healing'.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
The half-horse, half-human singer-songwriter, DJ and producer horsegiirL has revealed plans for the Nature Is Healing World Tour, which begins in September.
The run of dates accompanies her debut album 'Nature Is Healing', arriving on 5th June through horsegiirL/RCA Records. As part of the tour, she'll headline London's O2 Academy Brixton and open for Robyn at the sold-out Kia Forum date in Los Angeles.
Ren G, DJ_Dave and Dylan Brady are lined up as support across various stops. An artist presale launches at 6pm BST on Monday 11th May, with tickets going on general sale at 10am local time on Wednesday 13th May.
Beyond her own tour, horsegiirL is booked for festival appearances at Electric Love, Dour Festival, Osheaga and Lollapalooza.
The dates in full read:
SEPTEMBER
18 Reelworks, Denver, CO
23 The Forum, Los Angeles, CA
OCTOBER
21 The Eastern, Atlanta, GA
23 The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA
24 Bertha, Washington, D.C.
27 History, Toronto, ON
29 Terminal 5, New York, NY
31 Roadrunner, Boston, MA
NOVEMBER
25 Huxleys, Berlin, DE
27 Elysee Montmartre, Paris, FR
30 Trix, Antwerp, BE
DECEMBER
1 Melkweg, Amsterdam, NL
4 O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK
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