Jack White has surprise dropped a new album, ‘No Name’, via Third Man Records stores

Jack White has surprised fans with an unexpected new solo album, distributed through his Third Man Records stores.

On Friday, July 19, select customers at Third Man Records locations in London, Nashville, and Detroit received vinyl copies of a mystery record alongside their purchases. The album, labelled simply as ‘No Name’, came without any additional information about its contents. White’s publicist reportedly told Rolling Stone that he was “as surprised as everyone else” about the release.

Third Man Records later shared an image of the record on their Instagram story, accompanied by the phrase “Rip It”, seemingly encouraging fans to share the music online. Following this, Detroit radio station WDET 101.9FM, located near the Detroit Third Man store, played the album in full on air. The recording has since been uploaded to various online platforms.

The album has also been made available on White’s official Reddit page, and members of the Third Man subscription service have reported receiving copies in the mail. It remains unclear whether the album will see a wider physical release beyond these initial distributions.

According to those who have listened to the record, it features White’s signature raw blues rock style, complete with blistering guitar riffs and garage rock production. The physical vinyl reportedly bears etchings reading ‘Heaven And Hell’ on Side A and ‘Black And Blue’ on Side B.

This surprise release follows White’s two solo albums from 2022, ‘Fear of the Dawn’ and ‘Entering Heaven Alive’.