Latitude has confirmed a new batch of names for this summer’s festival, including Pillow Queens, DEADLETTER, Gia Ford and more

Latitude has confirmed a new batch of names for 2024.

New to the bill are Nerina Pallot, Bill Ryder-Jones, DEADLETTER, Gaffa Tape Sandy, Circe, Gia Ford, Holly McVae, Pillow Queens (pictured), The Itch, Welly and more.

The Suffolk event has already confirmed it will host sets from the likes of Duran Duran, Keane, London Grammar, Khruangbin, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Orbital, Rag ’N’ Bone Man, Rick Astley, The Mary Wallopers, Reverend & The Makers, Mary In The Junkyard, Picture Parlour, Fat Dog, and University.

Plus, The Vaccines, Future Islands, Lankum, Jockstrap, Ash, Caity Baser, CMAT, The Darkness, Waxahatchee, Corinne Bailey Rae Presents Black Rainbows, David Duchovny BC Camplight, Marika Hackman, Baby Queen and more.

Latitude will take place at Henham Park from 25th-28th July.