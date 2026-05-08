Lemonsuckr have explored fractured families and broken homes on their new single ‘Stain’
The Brighton band have signed to New York label ALTER Music.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
The Brighton band have signed to New York label ALTER Music.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
A lengthy stretch of touring across the UK and continental Europe lies ahead, including a headline appearance on the BBC Introducing Stage at The Great Escape on 13th May.
The dates in full read:
MAY
9 Are You Listening Festival, Reading, UK
13 The Great Escape / BBC Introducing Stage @ Concord 2, Brighton, UK
15 The Great Escape / Free Trade Showcase @ The Prince Albert, Brighton, UK
16 Get Together Festival, Sheffield, UK
18 DORK x M For Montreal x Footsteps x Mothland @ The Grace, London, UK
24 Wanderlust Festival, Southampton, UK
JUNE
6 Ceremony 6 Festival, Bedford, UK
27 Circuit Break Festival, Northampton, UK
JULY
4 DORK presents Paint By Numbers @ Thekla, Bristol, UK
5 DORK presents Paint By Numbers @ The Bodega, Nottingham, UK
9 2000 Trees Festival, Cheltenham, UK
26 Latitude Festival, Henham Park, Suffolk, UK
SEPTEMBER
4 PsychFest, Brighton, UK
5 PsychFest, Manchester, UK
OCTOBER
3 Neotribe @ Sunbird Records, Darwen, UK
21 Supersonic, Paris, France
23 Left Of The Dial, Rotterdam, Netherlands
24 Left Of The Dial, Rotterdam, Netherlands
24 Left Of The Dial Official Alt show @ V11, Rotterdam, Netherlands
25 All Dayer @ Brandbau, Wiltz, Luxembourg
He returns with first new music since 2011.
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