Little Grandad have arrived with their debut singles ‘Sleepwalking’ and ‘Unmasked’
The brother-led four-piece add three consecutive London headline nights in July.
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Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
The brother-led four-piece add three consecutive London headline nights in July.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
The dates in full read:
MAY
9 The Road to The Great Escape, Glasgow, UK
11 The Road to The Great Escape, Dublin, Ireland
14 CHALK, The Great Escape, Brighton, UK
15 London Calling, Amsterdam, Netherlands
16 Supersonic's Block Party, Paris, France
23 Bearded Theory, South Derbyshire, UK
23 Dot to Dot, Bristol, UK
24 Dot to Dot, Nottingham, UK
30 SLUSH 2, Carmarthen, UK
31 The Great Estate, Scorrier Estate, Cornwall, UK
JUNE
6 Ceremony 6, Bedford, UK
JULY
8 Shacklewell Arms, London, UK
9 The George Tavern, London, UK
10 The Windmill, London, UK
24 Deer Shed Festival, Thirsk, UK
25 Latitude Festival, Southwold, UK
26 Midi Festival, Hyères, France
31 All Together Now, Waterford, Ireland
AUGUST
2 Wilderness, Oxfordshire, UK
8 Absolutely Free, Genk, Belgium
21 Green Man, Brecon Beacons, UK
28 Into The Great Wide Open, Vlieland, Netherlands
29 Victorious, Portsmouth, UK
SEPTEMBER
4 Brighton Psych Fest, Brighton, UK
5 Moseley Folk Festival, Birmingham, UK
6 End of the Road, Dorset, UK
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