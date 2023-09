Lola Young is back with a brand new single, ‘Conceited’.

The South London singer-songwriter has already been teasing the release, produced by Solomonophonic (BROCKHAMPTON, Remi Wolf, Dominic Fike), online, with the track billed as kicking off a whole new chapter for the artist.

It follows on from her recent project ‘My Mind Wanders and Sometimes Leaves Completely’, and is accompanied by a video directed by Saorla Houston, dropping next Tuesday.

Check out the new single below.