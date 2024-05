South London singer/songwriter Lola Young has released a new single, ‘Fuck’.

The track follows the release of her single, ‘Wish You Were Dead’. Her recent project ‘My Mind Wanders and Sometimes Leaves Completely’ was released last year, too.

A press release explains: “Unafraid to be overtly sexual, ‘Fuck’ harnesses Lola’s bold and alluring attitude when reminiscing about a lover.”

Check it out below, and catch Lola live at Yungblud’s inaugural Blud Fest festival at Milton Keynes Bowl in August.